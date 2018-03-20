Former Laycock second, Colton Flasch, joins Kevin Koe rink
Team Saskatchewan skip Steve Laycock looks down ice as second Colton Flasch (left) and lead Dallan Muyres (right) sweep his rock during round robin competition against Team Ontario at the Brier curling championship in Ottawa on Thursday, March 10, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018 1:53PM CST
CALGARY -- Kevin Koe has revamped his curling team for next season, adding B.J. Neufeld at third and Colton Flasch at second.
Koe, third Marc Kennedy, second Brent Laing and lead Ben Hebert finished fourth at the Winter Olympics in February. They won national and world championships in 2016.
Kennedy plans to take a hiatus from curling next winter, while Laing will join John Epping's team. Hebert will continue to play lead for Koe.
The addition of Neufeld and Flasch was announced Tuesday on the Koe team's social media accounts.
Neufeld, from Winnipeg, was Mike McEwen's third for 11 years. They lost to Koe in the men's final of December's Olympic trials.
Flasch skipped a team to the Saskatchewan men's final this year after appearing in three national championships as Steve Laycock's second.
Curling Canada allows one member of each team to live outside the province or territory in national championship playdowns.
Flasch, from Biggar, Sask., is moving to Calgary, according to the statement released Tuesday by Koe. Koe's team will continue to curl out of the Glencoe Club.
Kennedy and Laing will finish out the 2017-18 season with Koe playing in the final two Grand Slam events in April.
