SASKATOON -- A former Polish Roman Catholic church in rural Saskatchewan was destroyed by fire Thursday.

The church was located near Redberry Lake, which is about 80 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

A witness says she noticed the fire from her yard around 12:15 p.m. then drove to the area and discovered the church engulfed in flames.

She said some local farmers brought water tanks to help put out the fire, but it was too late.

The witness said the church was not being used but was a community landmark where people would gather and take wedding photos.

RCMP said they were not yet able to confirm the cause of the fire or whether it was suspicious.