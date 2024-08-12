SASKATOON
    • Following autopsy, police investigating death of Sask. man as homicide

    Prince Albert Police Service headquarters are pictured in this file photo. Prince Albert Police Service headquarters are pictured in this file photo.
    Police have deemed the death of a 41-year-old Prince Albert man on the weekend a homicide following the results of an autopsy.

    Officers tried to provide life-saving measures after discovering Travis Caisse seriously injured in a home in the 300 block of 15th Street West early Saturday morning. Caisse later died in Victoria Hospital.

    Now, Prince Albert police are investigating the death as a homicide, according to a news release issued Monday afternoon.

    Investigators from the criminal investigations and forensic units executed a search warrant on the home where Caisse was found, and police are calling on the public for tips.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call their local police or Crime Stoppers.

