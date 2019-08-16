

Daniel Shingoose, CTV Saskatoon





Do you remember your first Folk Fest? The cultural celebration wants you to rediscover your memories of the past 39 years and counting. Entertainment and food will be some of the highlights at the 40th annual Folk Fest this year.

Terresa DeMong, the executive director of Folk Fest, said that more than 100,000 volunteers have helped out over the years and the festival has issued 1 million passports.

In the last 40 years, 50 different countries have set up pavilions at Folk Fest. Even the Saskatchewan Roughriders set up a pavilion to celebrate their 100th anniversary.

This year’s event will include many different pavilions that offer displays of vibrant cultures from around the world. Seventeen pavilions are sprinkled around the city this weekend, with each one showcasing the diverse and vibrant ethnic groups that call Saskatoon home.

This year, your Folk Fest passports can be used not only as admission to the various pavilions, but on Saskatoon Transit as well to get around the city. Passports can be purchased for $15 and admission is free for kids under 12 who are attending with parents.