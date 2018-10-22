

Alexa Lawlor





Saskatchewan residents can now get their flu shot for free across the province.

The flu vaccine is available at public health clinics, pharmacies, and some doctors and nurse practitioners’ offices. Make sure to bring your Saskatchewan health card, and be prepared to wait an extra 15 minutes. It’s encouraged to get vaccinated early in the season.

This year, for the first time, there’s also a high dose vaccine being offered for seniors over the age of 65. According to Dr. Julie Kryzanowski, senior medical health officer for the Saskatchewan Health Authority, the higher dose helps make sure seniors are protected, because they may not have the same antibody response as younger adults or children.

Kryzanowski says even though it’s difficult to predict what strains will circulate during the course of an influenza season, it’s still important to get the vaccine.

“Regardless of whether the vaccine is a good match or a less optimal match it still is recommended for people to take advantage of the influenza vaccine each year because it can reduce the risk of becoming infected and reduce the risk of transmitting the virus onto others,” she said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is also emphasizing the importance of preventing the spread of germs in other ways, like good hand hygiene and covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing.