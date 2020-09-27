Advertisement
Flags in Saskatoon flying at half-mast honouring police and peace officers
Published Sunday, September 27, 2020 10:16AM CST
SASKATOON -- Recognizing the National Memorial Day for Police and Peace Officers, flags at all city of Saskatoon faciities will fly at half-mast on Sunday.
This national memorial day is recognized annually on the last Sunday in September.
In a news release the city said the day pays tribute to the hard work, dedication, and sacrifice police and peace officers have made toward the safety of Canadians.