SASKATOON -- The honour of CTV Saskatoon's Citizen of the Year for 2019 has been awarded to Harold Chapman, a man who has spent much of his life helping to shape the province's co-op movement.

"I have been involved with many things that have given me the opportunity of applying what I’ve learned over the years, but to get this recognition is a thrill,” Chapman said in a phone interview with CTV.

Chapman’s work over the years has largely involved educating others on how to properly run a co-operative.

"Members of Co-ops are adults with experience, but with a real need to learn how to manage and how to direct these kinds of business organizations."

Chapman was a founding member of the Saskatoon Community Clinic and was instrumental in establishing Station 20 West in Saskatoon.

Chapman’s tireless work has been recognized by members of the public and his peers. In 2017, Chapman celebrated his 100th birthday by receiving the Order of Canada. He also received an honourary doctorate of law from the University of Saskatchewan.

Chapman says of all his work, he looks back on his efforts with co-operatives with the most pride.

"I’d be glad if they remembered me as a person who was concerned with Co-operative education.”

Harold Chapman is CTV Saskatoon’s 53rd Citizen of the Year.