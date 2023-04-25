Five charged with second-degree murder after Saskatchewan man dies from assault

Saskatchewan RCMP say they have charged five people after a 22-year-old man was assaulted and died last week.

Mounties say officers were called to the Saulteaux First Nation, 210 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, on April 18 for a report of an assault. They found a man with serious injuries.

Officers provided first aid to the man and called EMS to transport him to hospital, where he died four days later.

The victim has been identified as Quin Squair of Wilkie, a town 190 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

RCMP have charged five people in Squair's death. Two of the suspects have been arrested and officers are looking for the other three.

Riley Gopher, 26, and a 17-year-old, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Both are from Saulteaux First Nation and made their first court appearances Monday.

Mounties said they are looking for Wionna Katcheech, Alex Gopher and Colton Swiftwolfe, who also face second-degree murder charges.

Katcheech, 22, is from Saulteaux First Nation and is described as having long brown hair and brown eyes. RCMP have described her as five feet four inches tall and 161 pounds.

Alex Gopher, 31, is from Sweetgrass Frist Nation and is described as having short brown hair and brown eyes. He is six feet tall and 220 pounds.

Colton Swiftwolfe, 21, is from Moosomin First Nation and has short brown hair and brown eyes. He is five feet seven inches and 150 pounds.

RCMP have asked people who see the three men not to approach them and to call 911.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2023