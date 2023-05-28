Firefighters called to Saskatoon home for second time in two months

Saskatoon Fire Department fought a blaze in a vacant property in the city’s west side on Sunday morning.

This was the second fire at the property this year, according to a fire department news release.

Crews were called to the home on the 100 block of 32nd Street West around 5:13 a.m., the news release said. Firefighters reported seeing flames coming through the roof of the boarded up one-and-a-half storey home.

The fire department says the blaze was under control just before 7 a.m. The cause is still under investigation.

Crews last attended a fire at this house on March 25, the news release said.

Total damage is estimated at $160,000 from both fires, according to an investigator. The cause is still being determined.

There were no reported injuries.