Police now say a 15th person has died after the Humboldt Broncos bus was involved in a crash with a semi on Friday afternoon.

Seven of the 15 people killed in the crash have been identified.

Coach Darcy Haugan, captain Logan Schatz, 20, and players Adam Herold, 16, Logan Hunter, 18, Jaxon Joseph, 20, and Stephen Wack,21 as well as play-by-play radio announcer Tyler Bieber, who was travelling with the team, has also been confirmed dead.

The Humboldt Broncos bus crashed around 5 p.m. on Friday. Fifteen other people were taken to hospital. The driver and lone occupant of the semi was not injured.

Police say several of the people taken to hospital have suffered from injuries that are “critical in nature”.

The crash happened on Highway 35, about 30 kilometres north of Tisdale as the team was on route to Nipawin for a game against the Nipawin Hawks.

Three STARS Air Ambulance helicopters were dispatched to the scene after the crash.

“This is a very unusual case, and we really wanted to be able to help as best we could with this tragic accident,” STARS spokesperson Mark Oddan told CTV News Channel on Friday.

A tweet from Saturday morning shows Broncos players Derek Patter, Graysen Cameron and Nick Shumlanski recovering together in hospital.

News of the crash even reached US president Donald Trump, who tweeted about the crash on Saturday morning.

With files from the Canadian Press.