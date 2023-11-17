SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Faulty Zamboni likely made teens ill at Sask. rink, health authority says

    According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) a faulty Zamboni was likely the source of a carbon monoxide leak that made numerous teens at a hockey tournament feel ill.

    A parent who attended the tournament told CTV News players on multiple teams experienced headaches, nausea, and in some cases, vomiting, during an under-15 tournament last Sunday in Wakaw, Sask.

    Workers from the province's natural gas supplier SaskEnergy initially found an issue with two furnace units, which the town's mayor said will be replaced.

    Upon further investigation, the SHA believes the Zamboni was likely the main cause of the symptoms experienced by the teen players.

    There were no reported hospitalizations in connection with the incident.

