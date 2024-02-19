Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, including 3 children

Five people are dead following a house fire in the community of Davidson, Sask. on Sunday.

The blaze on Ottawa Street was first reported at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to an RCMP news release.

Officers from the Craik RCMP detachment responded to the scene immediately. When they arrived, members of the Davidson Fire Department were already at the blaze.

Police say several people were in the home at the time of the fire.

While battling the flames, firefighters rescued an 80-year-old man and 81-year-old woman from the house.

The pair were transported to Davidson Hospital where they were later declared dead.

After the fire was extinguished, crews discovered the remains of three children inside the home.

Davidson resident Trudy Smith told CTV News she knew the couple, and their three young boys.

“They were very nice people. She was very private, to herself. I knew her quite well. We were friends and her kids were little gems," said Smith.

"The older boy was very active in school. Might not have been on first line to the volleyball team, but he was the first cheerer and the other two kids are great, nice family.”

Autopsies for all five victims are expected to take place in Saskatoon later this week.

Police held the scene overnight as the investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

“Updates will be provided as they become available," the release read.

(Laura Woodward / CTV News)

The Davidson Volunteer Fire Department declined CTV News’ request for comment.

In a message to CTV News, STARS Air Ambulance confirmed that two of its units were dispatched to the Davidson area in response to a fire incident.

Neither unit transported any patients.

In a Facebook post on Monday afternoon, the Saskatoon Firefighters Union said it had deployed members to Davidson to help the local first responders cope.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the people affected and the entire community of Davidson," the post said.

"We have members trained in Critical Incident Stress Management who have been deployed to Davidson to meet with first responders and others involved."

The Town of Davidson is located approximately 117 kilometres south of Saskatoon.

-- More details to come.