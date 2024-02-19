Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, including 3 children
Five people are dead following a house fire in the community of Davidson, Sask. on Sunday.
The blaze on Ottawa Street was first reported at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to an RCMP news release.
Officers from the Craik RCMP detachment responded to the scene immediately. When they arrived, members of the Davidson Fire Department were already at the blaze.
Police say several people were in the home at the time of the fire.
While battling the flames, firefighters rescued an 80-year-old man and 81-year-old woman from the house.
The pair were transported to Davidson Hospital where they were later declared dead.
After the fire was extinguished, crews discovered the remains of three children inside the home.
Davidson resident Trudy Smith told CTV News she knew the couple, and their three young boys.
“They were very nice people. She was very private, to herself. I knew her quite well. We were friends and her kids were little gems," said Smith.
"The older boy was very active in school. Might not have been on first line to the volleyball team, but he was the first cheerer and the other two kids are great, nice family.”
Autopsies for all five victims are expected to take place in Saskatoon later this week.
Police held the scene overnight as the investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.
“Updates will be provided as they become available," the release read.
(Laura Woodward / CTV News)
The Davidson Volunteer Fire Department declined CTV News’ request for comment.
In a message to CTV News, STARS Air Ambulance confirmed that two of its units were dispatched to the Davidson area in response to a fire incident.
Neither unit transported any patients.
In a Facebook post on Monday afternoon, the Saskatoon Firefighters Union said it had deployed members to Davidson to help the local first responders cope.
"We offer our deepest condolences to the people affected and the entire community of Davidson," the post said.
"We have members trained in Critical Incident Stress Management who have been deployed to Davidson to meet with first responders and others involved."
The Town of Davidson is located approximately 117 kilometres south of Saskatoon.
-- More details to come.
BREAKING Canada to donate 800 drones to Ukraine: Blair
Canada will donate more than 800 drones to Ukraine as part of an additional aid package to the country, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced on Monday. The drones, worth an estimated $95 million, are paid for by the $500 million package unveiled by the prime minister during his visit to Kyiv last June.
Man who pretended to live in northern Ont. must repay insurance benefits
A southern Ontario man who pretended to live in northern Ontario to get a discount on car insurance must repay benefits he received, an the Ontario Licence Appeal Tribunal has ruled.
Italian PM Meloni to visit Canada less than a year after spat over LGBTQ+ issues
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, will visit Canada next month. Meloni is set to visit Toronto on March 2 in her first visit since she was elected in 2022.
Toronto family who unknowingly employed war criminal fears nothing has changed
Almost 30 years ago, Gail Bocknek turned on the evening news and watched dumbfounded as a man who had worked for her family for decades was identified as a Nazi war criminal.
These athletes suffered life-changing injuries. Then, they turned to psychedelics
Small clinical trials have shown that one or two doses of psilocybin can make dramatic and long-lasting changes in people suffering from treatment-resistant major depressive disorder, though scientists are still exploring the how and the why behind the connection between psychedelics and improved mental health.
Caught on camera: Child caught by staff after drop from chairlift at Edmonton ski hill
An internal investigation is underway after a child dropped from a chairlift at Rabbit Hill Snow Resort in Edmonton on Saturday.
WATCH 'What are they thinking?' Reckless approach to whale caught on camera
Video shows two people in a kayak and a paddleboarder getting dangerously close to a surfacing humpback whale off the coast of Hawaii.
U.S. proposes UN resolution supporting temporary ceasefire in Gaza
The United States has proposed a rival draft United Nations Security Council resolution that would underscore the body's 'support for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as practicable,' according to the text seen by Reuters on Monday.
