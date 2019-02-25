Much of the province – and a large part of the country – is under an extreme cold warning.

Environment Canada issued the warning in the early Monday morning hours. It’s expected to last until later Monday evening.

With the wind chill, temperatures are in the mid-to-low minus 40’s.

Environment Canada says to watch for symptoms of hypothermia or frostbite during this extreme cold snap. Drivers are also encouraged to keep an emergency kit inside their vehicles.

School buses are cancelled if the wind chill hits -45. There have been several cancellations thus far.

Prairie Spirit School Division has announced that only buses in Blaine Lake, Duck Lake and Leask will run today. They will not be using their wheelchair lifts, however. All other Prairie Spirit school buses are cancelled. Classes will still run as scheduled.

All buses serving Saskatoon Public Schools are cancelled. This includes all Hertz, First Student and LP3 buses. All classes will run as scheduled.

First Student Canada has announced the following cancellations:

-557 Farm School

-620 Holy Mary

-W1/W2 Cosmopolitan Industries

-W3/W4 Cosmopolitan Industries

We will continue to update this list as more cancellations become available.