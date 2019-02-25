Saskatoon and much of central-Saskatchewan remain under an Extreme Cold Warning.

Environment Canada issued the warning in the early Tuesday morning hours. It’s expected to last until early afternoon.

With the wind chill, temperatures are in the low minus-40’s.

Environment Canada says to watch for symptoms of hypothermia or frostbite during this extreme cold snap. Drivers are also encouraged to keep an emergency kit inside their vehicles.

School buses are cancelled if the wind chill hits -45. We will update the list of cancellations as they are announced. .