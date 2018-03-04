Most of the province is expected to get about 10 to 15 centimetres of snow today, according to Environment Canada.

The snowfall warning is in effect across the southern part of Saskatchewan, and extends as far north as La Ronge.

The weather agency says localized regions could see total snowfall possibly reach 20 to 25 centimetres.

Areas near Kamsack, Moosomin and Yorkton could get wind gusts as high as 70 km/h. Environment Canada advises people postpone non-essential travel in those areas, as visibility is limited.

“This event is part of a major winter storm that will affect Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and a wide swath of the United States including Montana, the Dakotas, and Minnesota,” Environment Canada states.

The snowfall is expected to gradually taper off on Monday afternoon and into Tuesday.