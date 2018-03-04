Environment Canada warns of more snow across Sask
Snow falls downtown Saskatoon on March 3, 2018 (Laura Woodward/CTV News).
Published Sunday, March 4, 2018 11:50AM CST
Most of the province is expected to get about 10 to 15 centimetres of snow today, according to Environment Canada.
The snowfall warning is in effect across the southern part of Saskatchewan, and extends as far north as La Ronge.
The weather agency says localized regions could see total snowfall possibly reach 20 to 25 centimetres.
Areas near Kamsack, Moosomin and Yorkton could get wind gusts as high as 70 km/h. Environment Canada advises people postpone non-essential travel in those areas, as visibility is limited.
“This event is part of a major winter storm that will affect Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and a wide swath of the United States including Montana, the Dakotas, and Minnesota,” Environment Canada states.
The snowfall is expected to gradually taper off on Monday afternoon and into Tuesday.
Thanks to the men and women who update @SKGovHwyHotline and drive the snowplows (aka snowcloud generators) that keep our arteries clear and sanded. #hwy11 from #yxe to #yqr was challenging, but safe. @SKGov #skstorm @SGItweets pic.twitter.com/QQssdsaLaS— Terry Lazarou (@TerryLazarou) March 4, 2018
Getting white out there. It's still snowing. Another system moving in tomorrow night bringing more snow. ��❄— joanne ���� (@JoanneVerbeek) March 3, 2018
Regina. 4:16 pm.#SKstorm #yqr pic.twitter.com/CeP22hjWHl
#skstorm finally starting in #Archerwill around 3 PM. White & fluffy so far! #SoFarSoGood pic.twitter.com/KwnEDo4RvZ— Karen Anderson (@hwkanderson) March 3, 2018
More Stories
- Inquest into man’s death after police-chase crash scheduled for Monday
- Environment Canada warns of more snow across Sask
- Coffee and broken appliances: Repair café opens in Prince Albert
- Chris Phillips inducted into Raiders Wall of Honour
- Morneau says Canada 'prepared to react' against U.S. tariffs if necessary 3
- White House gets pressure from within U.S. to spare Canada from steel tariffs 5
- Ex-CIA director says Canada should be concerned about election interference 1
- As Italy votes, Europe fears populist, euroskeptic gains