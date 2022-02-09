Ending Sask. COVID-19 mandates puts First Nations at risk, FSIN chief says

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is urging the provincial government to reconsider its move to lift public health orders.

On Tuesday, the province announced it will remove its proof of vaccination policy on Monday and will not extend its mandatory masking rules past Feb. 28.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron says First Nations are disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and ending health orders will lead to more outbreaks in communities.

“Reducing and eliminating COVID health protocols will only put our most vulnerable at risk all over again,” Cameron says.

The FSIN is urging all First Nations to continue COVID-19 protocols, despite the province’s easing of restrictions.

Dr. Nnamdi Ndubuka, the medical health officer for the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA), supports First Nations continuing to mandate masks and vaccines.

“Based on what we're seeing right now in the north, it is very untimely to rollback restrictions,” Ndubuka says, pointing to lower vaccination rates in northern Saskatchewan.

“And we have not yet peaked in the north when it comes to the Omicron wave. Traditionally, the north lags behind.”

Ndubuka expects northern communities to be hit by the Omicron variant in about three weeks.

Dr. Veronica McKinney, the director of Northern Medical Services at the University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine, says there is a disconnect between government and rural areas.

“The focus does seem to be on urban areas,” McKinney says.

“There's assumptions that everybody has the same as what's in the urban centres, but clearly, that's not the case.”

She says accessing rapid tests, healthcare providers and ambulances is more difficult in remote communities.

“The COVID situation has shown us that there are major gaps and cracks in our healthcare system,” she says.

The FSIN represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan.