Evan Hardy Collegiate

"Emily van de Velde is graduating from Evan Hardy Collegiate where she was involved in in the fine and performing arts including: band, choir, jazz band, vocal jazz, and four musicals. Her family is very proud of her for these accomplishments and for being an essential worker in a grocery store during a very stressful time. She balanced a significant increase in hours to help her employer and community while adjusting to continuing her classes from home. She and her family would like to thank the staff at Evan Hardy Collegiate for four great years."

