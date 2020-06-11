Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Emily Mamer
Melfort & Unit Comprehensive Collegiate
"Congratulations on your Graduation! Good luck at the U of S, Edwards School of Business Love from your family!!"
CTV Saskatoon wants to help you mark this milestone in your student's life. Send a pic of your grad to cfqcnews@ctv.ca and their name, school and a short greeting with "Grad 2020" as the subject. We'll show some of the photos on-air and share your grad's accomplishment here on our website.