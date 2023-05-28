Embattled Saskatoon Lighthouse offered break on property taxes — for now

On Wednesday, Saskatoon city councillors will decide whether to extend the property tax abatement for the Lighthouse Supported Living Inc.

A report from the city’s planning and development committee recommends the city provide a one-year tax abatement of $48,103.07 for 2023, subject to the receipt and assessment of a plan of action for the year from the organization’s receiver MNP.

The Lighthouse was put under the full control of a court-appointed receiver in April, following an application from its primary creditor Affinity Credit Union. The Lighthouse owes approximately $2.6 million to Affinity.

Saskatoon’s community services administration says the city will take a close look at things before offering any tax breaks in 2024.

“It is recommended that the city provide notice that the matter will be carefully reviewed before any further abatement in 2024 or beyond,” says a report being considered by city councillors on Wednesday.

The Lighthouse served as the city’s primary emergency shelter until last year, when the province revoked its funding in the wake of serious financial scandal and conflict within the organization.

The embattled non-profit still houses many long term residents and provides other services.