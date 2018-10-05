Edmonton company fined after worker hit in face with gate near Lloydminster in 2016
(File photo)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, October 5, 2018 9:47AM CST
An Edmonton company has been fined $100,000 under provincial Occupational Health and Safety regulations after a worker was struck in the face with a metal gate near Lloydminster in 2016.
According to the province, the worker was trying to get a heifer into a holding pen when the incident happened.
Heartland Livestock Services pleaded guilty to the charges in Regina Provincial Court on Tuesday.