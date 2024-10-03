Early morning fire causes major damage to Saskatoon home

A home in Saskatoon’s Haultain neighbourhood has been left devastated following a fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to a home in the 1000 block of 3rd Street East just after 5:30 a.m., according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.

Firefighters brought in a hose line to douse the flames from outside, while another crew entered the house to make sure no one was trapped inside.

A photo from the scene shared on social media shows the main floor of the house engulfed, with flames and smoke rising from the windows.

A home in Saskatoon's Haultain neighbourhood went up in flames early on Oct. 2, 2024. (Courtesy: Reddit / fursnake)

The fire department says everyone was able to safely evacuate.

A fire investigator has not yet shared a cause or damage estimate from the blaze.