Early morning fire causes major damage to Saskatoon home

    A home in Saskatoon’s Haultain neighbourhood has been left devastated following a fire early Wednesday morning.

    Crews were called to a home in the 1000 block of 3rd Street East just after 5:30 a.m., according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.

    Firefighters brought in a hose line to douse the flames from outside, while another crew entered the house to make sure no one was trapped inside.

    A photo from the scene shared on social media shows the main floor of the house engulfed, with flames and smoke rising from the windows.

    A home in Saskatoon's Haultain neighbourhood went up in flames early on Oct. 2, 2024. (Courtesy: Reddit / fursnake)

    The fire department says everyone was able to safely evacuate.

    A fire investigator has not yet shared a cause or damage estimate from the blaze.

