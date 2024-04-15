E-scooters make their return to the streets of Saskatoon

One of Saskatoon’s two operators says their e-scooters are now back on the streets.

Neuron Mobility said Monday marks the start of a second scooter season in Saskatoon. Together, Neuron and Bird Canada supply about 500 e-scooters in Saskatoon as part of a two-year pilot project.

Neuron touts its scooters as a fun, environmentally friendly alternative to a car journey. The company says 54 per cent of trips in Saskatoon have replaced a car journey, with riders logging about 280,000 kilometres since the start of the program in May 2023.

“Saskatoon has been an excellent City for Neuron’s safety first e-scooters and we are excited to be back on the streets for another year,” Neuron GM Ankush Karwal said in a news release.

“Residents and visitors are not only exploring the City, but using Neuron to visit local businesses and attractions. Last year, six out of 10 e-scooter trips resulted in a purchase at a local business, with an estimated local economic impact of $7.3 million.”

There have been some hiccups since the rollout of the pilot project.

Last June, city councillors said they were hearing reports that scooters were being ditched all over town, and the city’s transportation director said the geofencing system on the scooters wasn’t working properly in the initial days, allowing people to ride on sidewalks and veer far out of designated areas.

To help familiarize folks with the local riding rules, Neuron says its offering people free credits by visiting the company’s online ScootSafe Academy.

In Saskatoon, riders must be 16-years-old and above to ride, and those under 18 need consent from a parent or legal guardian.

You can ride on bike lanes, multi-use trails, pathways and streets with a speed limit of 50 kilometres an hour or lower.

On streets, riders are encouraged to stay as far right as they can safely go. Helmets are mandatory for all riders.