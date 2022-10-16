Dueling protests erupt over Saskatoon kid's event

Reading with Royalty, a drag-themed storybook hour, turned from children's event into a political battlefield featuring dueling protests outside the Nutrien Wonderhub today.

Nearly 100 visitors took part in the event, part of Nutrien Wonderhub’s Culture Days.

Drag artist Stony Mac read at the event on Sunday. He said if the people protesting outside actually saw what the event was all about they would change their minds about it.

“All the protesters, all the people that don’t like what we’re doing, come out and see what the event is actually like,” said Mac. “Because I can guarantee it’s not what you think it’s like in your head, and I can guarantee that you’ll have a good time.”

Reading With Royalty is part of a partnership built over the last three years with YXE Drag Collective.

The event aimed to remind kids and their families that it’s ok to be different, all while encouraging reading.

“Childrens’ museums all around the world often do Reading With Royalty-type programs in order to be inclusive and welcoming to children of all types,” said Marlea Whitley, development coordinator with Nutrien Wonderhub. “And we want families to feel comfortable and feel welcomed and safe in an environment like a children’s museum.”

While it’s the third time YXE Drag Collective has done a story time event, this is the first time it’s drawn negativity and protests.

Supporters of the program stood outside to show their solidarity and counter the protesters.

“We’ve never had this kind of response, and in a negative way, to any of our programming,” said Whitley. “We really focus on being a diverse and inclusive and welcoming space for our community, and so this is the first time that there’s push-back.”

Mac says being a drag artist is always going to have pushback, but he says this event is about inclusion and respect.

“Our entire program today is being planned to help teach kids that it’s ok to be yourself,” Mac told CTV News. “If you’re different, that’s all right. And it should be celebrated. Being different is not something that should be pushed away.”

Mac says there is a big misconception among protesters around the sexualisation of drag culture.

“What we’re doing here is teaching children to be themselves, and we’re doing that through books. Drag is an art form. It’s just putting on makeup, putting on funky costumes, performing, reading and being yourself.”