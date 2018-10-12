

CTV Saskatoon





The deadly opioid Carfentanil was found among drugs seized in Saskatoon after a months-long trafficking investigation, police say.

After being on the case since August, police on Thursday arrested two men and a woman in a vehicle in the area of Ruth Street and Lorne Avenue after seeing an apparent drug deal, police said in a news release.

Officers found multiple cell phones, more than $10,000 in cash, marijuana, cocaine and a can of bear spray.

As a result of the arrests, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 100 block of Maningas Bend.

Police seized 27 ounces of methamphetamine packaged for distribution, seven ounces of cocaine packaged for distribution, six fentanyl pills, a scale, vacuum sealer, mixing materials and more than $20,000 in cash.

Police also located 2,390 light green, fake oxycontin pills. Preliminary testing on the pills identified the presence of carfentanil. Additional testing will be conducted to confirm this, police say.

Carfentanil is a derivative of fentanyl that can be 100 times more powerful and 10,000 times more potent than morphine. Exposure to a very small amount of this drug could be fatal through ingestion, inhalation or absorption through the skin.

Two men, ages 27 and 28, and a 24-year-old woman are facing drug-related charges.

The Saskatoon Integrated Drug Enforcement Street Team, which conducted the investigation, is an integrated unit with RCMP ‘F’ Division.