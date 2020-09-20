SASKATOON -- A lone occupant in a vehicle that drove off a cliff near Warman is in stable condition following a crash Saturday night.

On Sept. 19, at around 11:15 p.m., Corman Park police responded to a call about a vehicle that drove off a cliff at a high rate of speed and rolled down the west riverbank of Highway 784 near Clarkboro Ferry, police said in a news release.

Corman Park police, Warman RCMP, Warman fire, STARS Air Ambulance and Medavie Health Services helped rescue the lone occupant and carried the person to safety, police said in a news release.

Police said the driver is in stable condition.