SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon driver was charged and issued a hefty fine after being caught driving over double the speed limit on Friday night.

Around 11 p.m., an officer clocked a vehicle going 109 km/h in a 50 km/h zone near Cumberland Ave. and 8 St. E.

The 23-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with driving in excess of 100 km/h in a 50 km/h speed zone and handed a $900 ticket. His vehicle was also impounded for 7 days.