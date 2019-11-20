SASKATOON -- A driver was charged with disobeying an amber light after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, police say.

The vehicle was travelling east on College Drive when it struck a car turning south off of College Drive onto Wiggins Avenue, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

The car then struck a light standard and flipped onto its roof.

Both occupants of the car were transported to hospital as a precaution. The other vehicle's driver was charged for disobeying an amber light, police say. The driver was not injured.