SASKATOON -- Boston Buckberger says committing to the University of Wisconsin is a sigh of relief – and that he’s been smiling for the past few days.

“A dream come true. School has been a big portion for me and my family. Wisconsin just kind of felt like the right fit. Everything about it seemed really cool.

Buckberger plays defence for the U18 AAA Saskatoon Blazers. He plans to head to Wisconsin after playing a few seasons of junior. He hasn’t decided which junior team he’ll play for.

“It’s been a real impressive experience for Boston, watching him improve as a hockey player but watching all the notoriety with it,” said Blazers coach Scott Scissons.

“I think it’s a light at the end of the tunnel for even other kids around him to see that it’s paying off. All the hard work does pay off.”

The Wisconsin Badgers are an NCAA Division I hockey program playing in the Big Ten. Several NHLers played their collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin. World Juniors silver medalist Dylan Holloway is currently on their roster.

“It’s just awesome that I can have that goal to look towards, and just always know that, that’s my end goal and what I’m working for,” Buckberger told CTV News.

Currently, only eight players or fewer are allowed on the ice. Buckberger says he has only played four games this season which made it a little trickier to get noticed.

“I guess it just was a lot different. Having the four games, and just making the most of those.”