Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Draydin Taypotat
Stobart Community School
"Very proud of you! You did it! Thank you all staff @ Stobart for your support and making this happen. Congrats all graduates!"
CTV Saskatoon wants to help you mark this milestone in your student's life. Send a pic of your grad to cfqcnews@ctv.ca and their name, school and a short greeting with "Grad 2020" as the subject. We'll show some of the photos on-air and share your grad's accomplishment here on our website.