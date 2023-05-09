Dozens of layoffs at Saskatoon company after losing contract to American firm
A Saskatoon company that makes rubber products from recycled tires says it had to lay off dozens of staff and shut down part of its operations on May 1.
Shercom Industries no longer accepts and recycles used tires after years of negotiations with the provincial non-profit that manages tire recycling fell through and it lost its exclusive contract.
Without the contract, Shercom says it had to shut down its processing plant and lay off more than 60 workers.
"It's a mixture of emotions. I mean, obviously there's frustration and anger. But there's also a sadness; a grieving," owner and founder Shane Olson said. "We've got people here that are 15, 20-year veterans, and of course, they become our friends."
Olson said the 137-person staff was reduced to 75 people last year as roughly 40 full-time, year-round employees were laid off, as well as more than 20 full-time seasonal workers.
The company will continue to manufacture a variety of rubber products at its 70-acre property north of Saskatoon, but it will now have to source its crumb rubber from outside of the province after losing the exclusive rights to recycle every tire in Saskatchewan since the province created the program in 1998.
Tire Stewardship of Saskatchewan (TSS), a non-profit organization overseen by the Ministry of Environment, awarded at least 40 per cent of tire recycling to American-based company Crumb Rubber Manufacturers, which is expected to open a plant in Moose Jaw by the end of the week.
"We're loved everywhere outside of Saskatchewan," Olson said. "To have a bureaucratic decision to take away 40% of our raw material, which effectively takes away 100% of our raw material — it begs a question as to why and for us, it's unexplainable."
Stevyn Arnt, CEO of the Tire Stewardship, said the organization wanted to break up recycling into two zones. It plans to issue a request for proposals for a second tire processing facility for the northern zones of the province later this week, and he says Shercom is welcome to submit a bid.
"I think what you're seeing play out is a company that is upset that they've lost their monopoly," Arnt said.
"What we're trying to do here is reduce the overall impact of greenhouse gas emissions, which is one of the items and objectives that's outlined in our PSP (product stewardship plan)."
Shercom told the non-profit it wanted an assurance of a tire supply and an increase in its tipping fee — the fee paid to Shercom for every shipment arriving to its complex, which had not been increased since 2012 despite a roughly 42 per cent increase in the environmental fee for every tire purchased in the province in that span.
Instead, Tire Stewardship offered a 30 per cent decrease and wanted to pay the fee when Shercom shipped out its various products made from the tires, rather than when it receives them.
"B.C. and Alberta pay out nearly twice as much for crumb rubber as we receive," Olson said.
"The key is that TSS went from administrative to operational and basically commandeered all our investment."
Aside from trying to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by no longer shipping every recycled tire in the province to Saskatoon, Arnt and TSS hope the new contract will keep the environmental fee low.
"We are actually very positive with where this program is going. And the ability for us to ensure we have a sustainable financial program for the program so we don't have to raise the environmental levy on new tires that are sold," Arnt said.
Arnt added another hiccup in negotiations, which Tire Stewardship extended nine times the past three years. Shercom refused to let Tire Stewardship bring in an independent consultant to perform a sustainability analysis on the processing rates in Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark defended Shercom at a business luncheon Tuesday, hoping the company stays in the city for years to come.
"We hope that some resolution can be found. It's always good to see local companies survive and thrive here. It's a real loss if they can't find a resolution," Clark said.
Olson said Shercom feels there aren’t enough tires in the province to necessitate a second processor, and while it will continue to make parking stops, roof blocks, rubber mulch and many other products. However, Olson couldn't say how much longer the company could remain in the province as it now sources all of its crumb rubber from other jurisdictions.
"It really comes down to a question of location. And eventually the location will make sense to be close to the material," Olson said. "There's just a lot of sadness. It feels like a slap in the face."
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in civil case
A jury found Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her US$5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.
Should breast cancer screening start at age 40? Doctors, survivors call on Canada to follow U.S. lead
An influential U.S. health panel is recommending mammograms begin at age 40 rather than 50, a move that a number of Canadian doctors and breast cancer survivors have also been demanding for years.
Conservative MP's bill on violence against pregnant women revives abortion debate
A private member's bill from a Conservative backbench MP is stirring up debate over abortion in Canada, though the proposed legislation does not mention it even once.
'Utterly unjustifiable': Trudeau Foundation chair calls out 'attacks' against organization amid foreign interference allegations
Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation board of directors chairperson Edward Johnson says the organization has been subjected to 'unwarranted and unfair attacks' amid foreign interference allegations.
These are the ‘happiest’ largest cities in Canada, according to a new report
A new report from Point2, a real estate news website, ranked the 100 largest cities in Canada by ‘happiness,’ and Ontario dominated the list with seven cities in the top 10.
What travellers need to know ahead of a potential WestJet pilot strike
As hundreds of travellers watch for the impacts of a looming strike led by WestJet pilots, one air passenger rights advocate says the travel chaos exposes 'troubling' cracks in Canada's passenger protection system.
Hudson's Bay announces layoffs amid efforts to 'flatten the organization'
Hudson's Bay is laying off another 250 workers, the second round of cutbacks this year. The Canadian retail arm of Hudson's Bay Co. says the layoffs will impact corporate roles and brings the total number of employees laid off this year to about 500.
This map shows just how far Alberta wildfire smoke has reached
Smoke from raging wildfires in Alberta now stretches across the country, creating hazy skies in several provinces.
Cooler weather has helped wildfire response but risk in northern Alberta 'very high': official
The number of wildfires dropped from 97 to 88 between Monday and Tuesday afternoon, according to data from the province. As of 3 p.m., there were 24 out-of-control fires, 12 evacuation orders and more than 24,000 Albertans out of their communities.
Regina
-
Sask. marks Emergency Preparedness Week as wildfires continue to burn in the north
The province is fittingly marking Emergency Preparedness Week as Northern Saskatchewan residents return home after wildfires ravaged their communities.
-
Province facing pressure to drop 'snack tax' on certain grocery store items
The Saskatchewan government is facing pressure to drop the PST on grocery store items. The official Opposition says rotisserie chicken and prepackaged salads are food basics for many families.
-
'More than a tasteless joke': Sexual assault advocates call for action on Experience Regina review
Sexual Assault Services of Saskatchewan (SASS) has called on the City of Regina to hold a town hall to discuss the effects of the failed Experience Regina rebrand.
Winnipeg
-
Escaped Manitoba prisoner captured, search continues for second prisoner
Manitoba RCMP has arrested one of the two escaped prisoners from The Pas Correctional Facility.
-
Suspicious man drew machete, jumped on police vehicle before being shot: IIU report
Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit will not pursue charges against an RCMP officer who fatally shot a male suspect while responding to a stabbing in December of 2021.
-
'We're off to good start': Winnipeg’s $155 million road construction underway
Expect delays as road construction in Winnipeg has begun, impacting many major routes.
Calgary
-
UCP promises safe streets, announces plan to monitor offenders on bail
The second week of Alberta's election campaign continues as United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith is scheduled to make an announcement this morning in Edmonton.
-
Calgary father struggling without provincial support for adult son with autism
A Calgary man says he has been left without answers from the province and is struggling financially to provide full-time care to his adult son, who is severely autistic.
-
Truck rolls in Mission Safeway parking lot, crashing into empty car
Calgary police are investigating a rollover in the parking lot of the Mission Safeway.
Edmonton
-
Cooler weather has helped wildfire response but risk in northern Alberta 'very high': official
The number of wildfires dropped from 97 to 88 between Monday and Tuesday afternoon, according to data from the province. As of 3 p.m., there were 24 out-of-control fires, 12 evacuation orders and more than 24,000 Albertans out of their communities.
-
45 structures destroyed by wildfire in Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation
Indigenous Services Canada says a wildfire has destroyed 45 structures on Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, including its elder centre and homes.
-
'Like a war zone': 28 buildings destroyed by wildfire in Alta. Métis settlement
One of the biggest wildfires blazing across northern Alberta has claimed more than two dozen structures in a Métis community south of High Prairie.
Toronto
-
Ontario man 'outraged' to find licence stripped after admitting himself to hospital in mental health crisis
Navigating the depths of a mental health crisis in 2021, Austin Smith checked himself into a downtown Toronto psychiatric hospital, a decision that would unknowingly leave him without a driver's licence for years to come.
-
Toronto school takes down Mother's Day message following criticism
Some parents in Toronto are calling out a school for posting what they claim was a 'harmful' and 'exclusionary' Mother's Day greeting.
-
Ontario man loses nearly $3,000 in rental scam
An Ontario man said he was “really excited” to find an affordable apartment near Toronto before he was scammed $2,800.
Ottawa
-
Constance Bay residents could be dealing with floodwaters for weeks
The flood situation in Constance Bay is taking many different forms as it affects homeowners across the area. Some homes are surrounded by floodwaters, while others are dealing with water rising straight up out of the ground.
-
Federal government issues boating ban on parts of Ottawa River due to flooding
The federal government has issued a temporary boating ban on parts of the Ottawa River because of flooding.
-
Man wanted for critically injuring victim in bar fight: police
A 31-year-old man is wanted after police say he critically injured another person in a bar fight on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Ibrahim Ali trial: Neuropathologist says murdered 13-year-old likely survived alleged attack
On Tuesday, the jury in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a 13-year-old Burnaby girl heard from a medical expert, who testified the victim may have been alive for up to an hour after the alleged attack.
-
Vancouver Park Board votes in favour of goose cull
A report from Vancouver Park Board staff estimates the Canada goose population in the city is about 2,200 birds, but warns it could soar to more than 10,000 by the end of the decade if drastic action isn't taken.
-
This tower planned for Vancouver is being touted as the world's tallest 'passive house' building
Details were unveiled Tuesday of a development coming to Vancouver that is being touted as the city's tallest residential tower and the world's tallest passive house building.
Montreal
-
Short-term rental crackdown: New Quebec bill sets $100K fine for illegal Airbnbs
Quebec has followed through on its promise to crack down short-term rentals and introduced a bill in the national assembly that would tighten the rules on platforms like Airbnb.
-
Man, 34, arrested after Amber Alert ends for missing baby in Montreal
Montreal police say a 34-year-old man is in custody in connection with an Amber Alert issued Tuesday for a missing baby.
-
Quebec politicians might get security cameras installed in their homes
The National Assembly is considering deploying cameras in the homes of elected officials so they can feel safer, President Nathalie Roy said Tuesday during a study of appropriations.
Vancouver Island
-
Extended paid parking times, higher rates affecting late night hospitality employees
Employees are considering quitting their late night jobs after the City of Victoria extended its paid parking hours and upped its rates at the beginning of May.
-
'We have heard you': Beloved Old Town exhibit at Royal B.C. Museum to reopen
The "Old Town" exhibit at the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria is set to reopen more than a year after it closed due to "decolonization" efforts and museum redesigns.
-
'Absolutely amazing': Massive sixgill shark spotted on B.C. Gulf Island
A Vancouver Island man says he was stunned to find the body of a large bluntnose sixgill shark on a beach on Hornby Island.
Atlantic
-
Halifax school support staff to strike Wednesday after talks breakdown
Support staff at Halifax-area schools are set to walk off the job Wednesday.
-
Wildfire burns over 110 hectares in Nova Scotia’s Digby County
A wildfire in southwest Nova Scotia continues to burn but officials say it's no longer spreading.
-
Nova Scotia Fire Marshal's office failing to manage fire and building safety: auditor
Nova Scotia's auditor general says the provincial Fire Marshal's office is putting the public at risk in failing to manage fire and building safety despite repeated warnings in a series of audits.
Northern Ontario
-
Man shot and killed during interaction with police in Kirkland Lake
A 66-year-old man was shot and killed by police in Kirkland Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday afternoon.
-
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in civil case
A jury found Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her US$5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.
-
Robinson-Huron chiefs challenge Metis government recognition
A group of Robinson-Huron chiefs is calling on the Government of Canada to cease all actions relating to the recognition of the Metis government and the self-government implementation agreement signed earlier this year.
London
-
Neighbours on high alert, police continue to seek suspect in alleged attempted child abduction
Police in Strathroy, Ont. continue to look for a suspect involved in a possible attempted child abduction over the weekend.
-
Highbury Avenue road closure will cause delays
Commuters may want to change their route Wednesday if Highbury Avenue is part of your drive.
-
Police continue to investigate alleged missing woman
Police continue to investigate, but believe there is no concern for public safety after looking for alleged missing woman