Downtown Saskatoon grocery store not happening, developer says

The company behind a plan to bring a grocery store to downtown Saskatoon is pulling the plug on the project.

In a news release issued Thursday morning, Arbutus Properties said the firm received an "unexpected termination notice" from Midtown, Saskatoon's downtown mall.

“Our Meadows Pitchfork Market + Kitchen has proven to be popular and is seeing increasing success in what are tough market conditions for grocery stores and restaurants, so we are confident we would have success in a downtown location," Arbutus president Jeffrey Drexel said in the news release.

"However, we were looking for some concessions from the landlord. They asked us for a proposal and we made a fair one. Next thing we know, we got a lease termination notice. There were no discussions, no negotiations," Drexel said.

Drexel said the Arbutus' proposal was "very fair" based on what the company knows about the real estate market in Western Canada.

Midtown is owned by real estate firm Cushman and Wakefield

In an emailed statement to CTV News, a Cushman and Wakefield spokesperson said after working with the company for two-and-a-half years, Arbutus "failed to meet its lease obligations and will not be opening at Midtown."

According to Arbutus, it planned to spend $6 million on the store, which the firm noted was roughly a year behind schedule.

The addition of a downtown grocery store is seen as a key piece to attracting more people to live in the city's core.

The firm says it does not plan to pursue the downtown grocery store project and will instead focus on housing projects in the city's Rosewood neighbourhood.