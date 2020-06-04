Advertisement
Dominic Maurice
Published Thursday, June 4, 2020 12:25PM CST
Mount Royal Collegiate
“If we can live through a pandemic, we can live through anything. Congratulations to my fellow classmates, we did it!”
CTV Saskatoon wants to help you mark this milestone in your student's life. Send a pic of your grad to cfqcnews@ctv.ca and their name, school and a short greeting with "Grad 2020" as the subject. We'll show some of the photos on-air and share your grad's accomplishment here on our website.