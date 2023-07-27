'Do we have too many managers': Saskatoon councillor to request formal review of city jobs

A Saskatoon city councillor is proposing an in-depth investigation into city jobs as part of budget discussions.

Cynthia Block told CTV News she plans to put forth a motion asking city administration to present a report to council that looks at the ratio of full-time employees to management positions, the cost of supervisors for full-time employees, and compare those stats to other cities and best practices.

“What we are looking for is a way to say, ‘Is Saskatoon top-heavy?’ Do we have too many managers? Are there ways that we have staff areas or departments that could be looked at in terms of reducing those overall staffing costs,” Block said during a Morning Live interview Thursday.

City council is in the midst of a series of special committee meetings to try and bridge a projected $51 million budget gap for next year.

“This is in response to trying to make sure we have good evidence and data to drive the decision-making,” Block explained.

"When it comes to how many staff, and are they all really needed connected to the services we all receive?”

Block told CTV News that she hoped residents would be confident in their council to fix the budget problems.

“I think that based on the progress that we made this week. Residents should be feeling a lot better," Block said referencing decisions to delay spending and other measures that will shave off around $21 million of the projected funding gap.

She also emphasized the city was not in arrears.

“We're not in a deficit situation. We simply have a gap in the budget as we go into the fall to decide how we're going to pay for everything in 2024 and 25.”

Block said the shortfall is coming largely from inflation.

“The inflationary pressures that we're having are largely coming from the accelerated growth our city has had. We are the fastest-growing city in Canada. We have the fastest-growing economy in Canada. As people are growing and building up in these neighbourhoods, they too will now expect more staff to come in in order for them to have transit and their streets cleaned,” she said.

Block said councillors want to be sure they aren't eroding service levels for residents.

“We need our garbage, and we need our roads swept in the spring, and we need snow clearing, and we want our parks to look good.”