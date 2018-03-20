

A jury in Saskatoon is now deliberating in the murder trial of Lajray Gordon.

Gordon is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of David Merasty.

The jury has three options: it can find Gordon guilty of second degree murder, it can find him guilty of manslaughter, or it can acquit him.

The defence said Gordon acted in self-defence when he stabbed Merasty. Gordon testified that Merasty was choking him, and he feared for his life, but some witnesses did not testify to seeing Merasty choke Gordon.

Defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle argued Merasty called Gordon a racial slur and Gordon didn’t want to get into a fight.

“(Gordon) didn’t want this man to die,” Pfefferle said during his closing argument Tuesday.

Pfefferle said Gordon turned himself in to police about five months after the incident after learning officers were looking for him but he didn't know for what.

The Crown said Gordon was the aggressor and Gordon intentionally stabbed Merasty.

“This wasn’t a true fight. This was an attack by Mr. Gordon on Mr. Merasty,” Cory Bliss said during his closing arguments.

Bliss argued that a video presented in the case shows Merasty backing up before Gordon runs away.

Gordon yelled, “You got slashed,” then ran away and threw the knife, according to Bliss.

Merasty was stabbed on Avenue E South in June of 2016.