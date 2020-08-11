SASKATOON -- A deliberately set garage fire in the 800 block of Ninth Avenue North Monday night caused $30,000 in damage, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.

Firefighters used a chainsaw to enter through the overhead door while Saskatoon Light and Power disabled the power line due to fire impingement.

Garages to the north and south sustained damage as well.

No one was hurt.

Avenue G homes damaged

A separate early morning fire damaged the exteriors of two houses in the 500 block of Avenue G South, the department says.

Crews observed flames between two houses and quickly suppressed it, according to a news release.

No one was hurt and damage is estimated at $3,000.

The cause is under investigation.