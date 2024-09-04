SASKATOON
    Death of Prince Albert man on Sunday was a homicide, police say

    Police in Prince Albert have ruled the death of a 22-year-old man on Sunday a homicide, following the results of an autopsy.

    Darren Laviolette was found unconscious and not breathing just before 9 a.m. on Sunday in the 1200 block of 28th Street East. Police and paramedics declared him dead at the scene, according to a police news release.

    Now, following an autopsy on Tuesday, investigators declared Laviolette’s death a homicide and they’re asking the public to come forward with tips.

    Investigators are hoping to interview anyone who was with or spoke with Laviolette between Saturday night and 3 a.m. on Sunday, or who has information about where he was or who he was with.

    Police are also asking anyone that heard or witnessed a commotion around 28th Street East and the 2800 block of Sherman Drive to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

