Police say the death of a man whose body was found on the ice in the South Saskatchewan River on Sunday does not appear to be suspicious.

The body was found on Sunday evening about 15 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

Mounties say the man has been identified as a 35-year-old man from Saskatoon. His name is not being released.

An autopsy has been scheduled in Saskatoon later this week to determine the man’s cause of death.