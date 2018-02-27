Death of man found on frozen river not suspicious
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, February 27, 2018 9:32AM CST
Police say the death of a man whose body was found on the ice in the South Saskatchewan River on Sunday does not appear to be suspicious.
The body was found on Sunday evening about 15 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.
Mounties say the man has been identified as a 35-year-old man from Saskatoon. His name is not being released.
An autopsy has been scheduled in Saskatoon later this week to determine the man’s cause of death.
More Stories
- Judge to decide on adult or youth sentence for teen who killed stranger’s baby
- Death of man found on frozen river not suspicious
- Escaped inmates back in custody in Manitoba
- Liberals take aim at 2019 election with budget focusing on gender equality 5
- City council defers fire pit vote until next meeting
- Provincial government removes PST from agriculture, life and health insurance 1
- Metallica announces Saskatoon tour date
- Prince Albert teen receives maximum sentence for murder