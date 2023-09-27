Death of man found in Saskatoon dumpster no longer considered suspicious

Saskatoon police say they’re no longer investigating the death of a man near St. Paul’s Hospital on Tuesday morning.

“An autopsy has confirmed the death of a 38-year-old man found yesterday to not be suspicious,” a Saskatoon Police Service news release said.

Patrol officers were called to the 300 block of Avenue R South just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday with a report that a man’s body was found outside.

A spokesperson for the Saskatoon police said officers had considered the death suspicious because the man’s body was located in a dumpster.

The Saskatchewan Coroner will continue the investigation, police say.