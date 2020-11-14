SASKATOON -- Radio talk show host David Kirton said he’s “elated” to be the new city councillor for ward three, the only non-incumbent to win in Friday night’s election.

“At first I was kind of intimidated about that, because [of] local people that are already on council, and the knowledge that they have,” he said, adding that he’s received texts and messages from his new colleagues offering up time and advice. “What that tells me is I've got a very, very supportive number of colleagues on city council, and I'm really looking forward to working with them, and using their mentorship and their wisdom to catch up to them.”

Kirton says he’s looking forward to getting started.

“There's a lot of sexy items that everyone talks about when we when we talk about city council, but what I heard on the front doorsteps is what's going to be my number one priority and that's crime and safety,” he said.

“I talk about safety, not just in terms of crime, but in terms of traffic in terms of speeding. There's a lot of people who feel that their kids can't be playing even in their front yards because they're worried about the cars that are speeding by, so there's going to be report coming to council a little later on lighting maybe some new ideas for for speed limits in the city, I think that's going to be an important discussion to have.”

After 43 years in broadcasting, Kirton admits the change in occupation is “going to be weird”.

“I'm definitely going to miss that. I'm so looking forward to what I'm facing as a city councillor, but I know I'm going to I'm going to be listening to the radio, wondering or thinking, ‘Oh, I would have done it this way.’ I’ll be listening with a critical ear for the first couple of months I'm sure, then finally I'll get over it, I guess.”