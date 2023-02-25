Data breach could include Huskie ticket sales

An online ticket platform that managed ticket sales for the University of Saskatchewan’s (U of S) Huskie Athletics has reported a data breach.

Data stolen from AudienceView Campus may include credit card details of Huskie tickets bought between Feb. 17 and 21, according to the U of S website.

“If you purchased tickets during that time, please carefully review all credit card charges for unusual or unfamiliar activity. It is recommended that you contact your financial service provider about this data breach and follow its instructions,” the website said.

The University said that they were working with the company on the next steps in the situation, which may include contacting individuals who were directed affected by the data breach.