SASKATOON -- Prince Albert’s performing arts theatre is not reopening to the public despite the province lifting COVID-19 restrictions.

Roxanne Dick, general manager of the E.A. Rawlinson Centre for the Arts, said a ghost light will remain lit up in the centre of the theatre’s stage until the audience returns.

“It's been burning since COVID-19 started. It's been really a symbol of hope for us here in the building that we will have our people back.”

The centre has a soft reopening date planned for Aug. 10. It will hold a Broadway North Theatre camp for youth.

The first public stage show may occur in late August. Dick said when the centre does reopen, there likely won't be intermissions and traffic flow at entrances and exits will be strictly laid out.

“It takes an agreement between the public and of course the facility. People have to stay home if they are sick but I do believe there are a lot of people ready to come back to theatre but knowing that we have safety first,” Dick said.

In the meantime, the theatre is renovating, replacing the carpet and re-configuring the bar area.

Staff have devised a diminished capacity seating chart. Some seats will not be for sale to allow for physical distancing when taking in concerts, plays and shows.

“If a pair buys tickets, you know at the end of a row, the next three seats are gone so that there is a distinct sphere between patrons.”