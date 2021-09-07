SASKATOON -- The trial for a man accused of killing his estranged wife is now underway at Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench.

Greg Fertuck is charged with first degree murder in connection to the death and disappearance of Sheree Fertuck.

The 51-year-old was last seen leaving her family farm in December of 2015.

Her truck was found abandoned at a gravel pit near Kenaston, south of Saskatoon.

Her keys, cellphone and coat were still inside the truck – but her body has never been found.

Greg and Sheree fertuck had three kids together, but at the time of Sheree’s disappearance the couple was separated.

The trial has begun with the Crown outlining its case, which includes:

An undercover cop investigation

Fertuck’s phone records

Sheree’s blood found in his truck

Surveillance video of Fertuck cleaning his truck following Sheree’s disappearance

This is a developing story.

