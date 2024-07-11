Crop report shows good progress across most of Saskatchewan
After a cool, wet June, Saskatchewan farmers are watching their fields closely now as pockets that were drowning have started to dry out.
The latest crop report from the Ministry of Agriculture for July 2 to 8 shows overall crop conditions in the province to be good.
Cropland topsoil moisture is at 83 per cent, and hayland topsoil moisture content is at 84 per cent.
“The drier conditions along with the heat, will help assist with crop development throughout the province and help to advance crops that have been falling behind and move them into the more normal stages of development for this time of year,” said Meghan Rosso, crops extension specialist with the Ministry of Agriculture.
“The drier conditions have also helped advance haying operations, but producers have noted that the higher humidity conditions are causing hay drying time to take a little longer than usual.”
With just a few isolated hail incidents, the main cause of damage or crop stress across the province has been due to excess moisture. But some regions have been missed by the rain.
“There are still some areas that are lacking moisture,” said Bill Prybylski, vice president of the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS). “Particularly the south-central and southwest part of the province that has had some rains, but certainly not as much as they would like.”
And with dry conditions come grasshoppers.
“Higher reports are coming out of the southwest region of the province that are experiencing reduced moisture conditions, with some producers indicating a lack of moisture,” said Rosso.
“So the grasshoppers have been able to develop within those areas. There has been reports of grasshoppers developing over the past week that haven't typically been there before. So the drier conditions are helping with grasshopper development, unfortunately, in some areas of the province.”
If it’s not rain or drought or grasshoppers, gophers could also ruin a great harvest.
“Gophers have also been a problem that have been reported throughout the province, with some areas indicating moderate to severe damage as well,” Rosso told CTV News. “So that's been a challenge for producers in certain regions of the province.”
Rosso says the wet start to the growing season may lead to a later harvest time for some farmers.
“It's a little bit hard to determine now kind of when exactly harvest is going to start because it a lot depends on how these crops are going to react to the heat in the coming weeks, pushing advancement in some of these areas to be a little closer to normal.”
One person in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
Biden forcefully declares he's staying in re-election race in major news conference
U.S. President Joe Biden used his highly anticipated news conference Thursday to deliver a forceful defence of his foreign and domestic policies, and batted away questions about his ability to serve another four years even as he flubbed a reference to Donald Trump in one of his first answers.
'A terrible tragedy': 4 dead in another multiple-fatality B.C. crash
A crash in Keremeos, B.C., Wednesday morning is the latest in a string of fatal collisions, this time claiming the lives of four people, Mounties say.
Trudeau says he still has 'full confidence' in Freeland, but has been talking to Carney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he continues to have 'full confidence' in Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, but he's also been talking to Mark Carney about entering federal politics.
'An avoidable tragedy': Calgary woman charged after dog dies in hot car
A Calgary woman is facing charges for the death of her dog, which died after being left in a hot car on Canada Day.
Oilers star engaged to marry girlfriend after proposal in Spain
Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl is engaged to be married. The 28-year-old centre proposed to his girlfriend, actor Celeste Desjardins, who said yes. Both posted about the engagement Thursday to their Instagram accounts.
Benji Gregory, former child star on the '80s sitcom 'ALF,' dies at 46
Former child actor Benji Gregory, who played the young boy on the 1980s television sitcom 'ALF,' has died in suburban Phoenix. He was 46.
At least 200 crocodiles crawl into cities as heavy rains hit northern Mexico, near Texas
Heavy rains associated with Hurricane Beryl and the earlier Tropical Storm Alberto have led at least 200 crocodiles to enter urban areas in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas, across from Texas, state and federal authorities said this week.
Black bear 'wreaked havoc' on car after being locked inside, RCMP say
A black bear accidentally got locked in a car in Coquitlam Thursday, destroying the interior before being freed by police.
