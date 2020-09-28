SASKATOON -- A 26-year-old man has been charged with the second degree murder of another man on the Stanley Mission First Nation.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Stanley Mission RCMP received a request to conduct a welfare check on a man at a home on the First Nation, according to a news release.

Officers and health workers attended and attempted to contact the man.

They could not contact him but spoke with another man inside.

As officers were about to enter, they heard a gun being loaded, RCMP said in a news release.

Officers retreated to a safe location with the health workers and secured a perimeter.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiators were called to assist.

The man surrendered to police around 5:15 a.m. and was arrested. Officers located and seized one gun inside the home, according to the police.

They also found 45-year-old Jamie Leroy Roberts, the subject of the welfare check, dead.

Police believe he was the victim of a homicide, and that he died before police were contacted.

Kane Lenard Roberts, of Stanley Mission, has been charged with second degree murder and indignity to body.

He is scheduled to make his next court appearance in La Ronge on Oct. 26.