SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon says crews are on target to get to all priority 2 streets by noon Tuesday.

As of Monday evening, all priority 1 roadways were passable - meaning a minimum of one lane open and a minimum level of mobility - while 70 per cent of priority 2 roads were passable.

Road conditions were still dangerous due to snow accumulation, high winds and ice on the surface, the city said in a news release.

Once all priority 2 streets are passable, crews will move through the remainder of the priority road system. Crews will then return to the highest priority roads to clear snow curb to curb, sand, salt and de-ice as necessary.

While the City does not typically grade snow from residential streets, if any residential street becomes impassable, that street will get plowed or graded, provided other priority roadways or major thoroughfares are passable.

In addition, the garbage and recycling collections scheduled for Monday and Tuesday have been rescheduled to Nov. 14 and 15.

Leisure centres will remain closed Tuesday and the city’s indoor arenas will remain closed through Tuesday morning.