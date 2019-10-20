SASKATOON -- Fire crews battled what police describe as a “suspicious” blaze at a house in the 600 block of Ave. H S., on Saturday.

According to the fire department, the first fire engine arrived on the scene around 7:30 p.m. and found the back of the house engulfed in flames. Crews were able to contain and extinguish the fire completely before it affected the inside of the home.

There was nobody inside the house at the time of the fire, and it was verified to be a vacant property.

An overhead power line was burned through and fell to the ground while the crews worked on controlling the fire. The natural gas line for the house was also damaged from the flames.

SaskEnergy and SaskPower both responded to the scene.

A fire investigator is currently investigating what caused the fire, and is working on a damage estimate.