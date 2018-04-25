

CTV Saskatoon





Three people were forced out after an apartment fire in Saskatoon on Monday night.

Crews were called to a building at 340 Avenue D South at 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they could see smoke and flames could be seen from a unit on the top floor of the building.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading beyond the initial apartment, and after the building was ventilated everyone except the residents of the affected suite were allowed to return.

One resident of the building suffered minor cuts to the bottom of his feet while evacuating. No other injuries have been reported.

Officials say they can't conclusively determine the heat source that started the fire in a mattress in the building. Damage is estimated at $3,000.