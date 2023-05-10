Crash near Outlook claims 47-year-old man's life

A Saskatoon man has died after a crash near Outlook, according to police.

RCMP said they received reports of a cube van driving erratically on Highway 219 around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

“While en route to the first report, at 1:00 p.m. Outlook RCMP received a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 219 and 15 involving a cube van and a truck,” an RCMP news release said.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital. The 47-year-old driver of the cube van was declared dead at the scene, RCMP said.

The crash is still under investigation by police.