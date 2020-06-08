SASKATOON -- People living in northern Saskatchewan can start travelling in the region today, and others can head to their cottages in the area.

The province is lifting a travel ban against non-essential travel in the north, which was imposed because of an outbreak of COVID-19.

A public health order limiting travel to and from the far north was first put in place on April 24 and tightened to include travel between communities a few days later.

The restrictions came after a jump in COVID-19 cases, largely concentrated in La Loche.

While the limits on travel were relaxed for northeast Saskatchewan on May 19, they still remained in place for many communities in the province's northwest.

In addition to removing all remaining travel restrictions for all communities in the northwest, the province will allow the first and second phases of its reopening plan to go forward in La Loche on Monday.

--With files from the Canadian Press