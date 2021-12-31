COVID-19 pandemic leads to 300% increase in overdose calls for Saskatoon Fire Department

Saskatoon Fire Department has seen a 300 per cent increase in overdose calls over the past two years.

Fire Chief Morgan Hackl attributed the rise to the COVID-19 pandemic in a year-end interview with CTV News.

"I think what I can say is that there's been a real impact that is pandemic-related, to mental health, mental wellness and addictions. We're seeing more homeless people on the street, we're seeing more people that are openly using drugs in our community. And so that's a real concern for us."

The overall number of calls increased 21 per cent in 2021.

